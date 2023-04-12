Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48,534 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,534 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

TLT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,504,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,282,629. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $124.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

