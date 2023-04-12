Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 159,950 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,548,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,162,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

