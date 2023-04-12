Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. 2,472,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.