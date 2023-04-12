Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,118 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 606,694 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

