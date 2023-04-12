Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.80. 183,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 806,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,237 in the last three months. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

