Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) vs. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Head to Head Contrast

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 8.69% 21.55% 15.91% Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 3 10 0 2.77 Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EPAM Systems and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus price target of $403.08, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPAM Systems and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.47 $419.42 million $7.08 40.96 Versus Systems $1.11 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

