Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $13.99

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $14.50. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 43,941 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

