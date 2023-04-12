VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 3,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

