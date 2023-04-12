VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

