VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

CFO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

