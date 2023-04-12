VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $760.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

