VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $60.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

