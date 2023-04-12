VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CDL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. 4,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,723. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. TIAA FSB owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

