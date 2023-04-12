VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,475. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $392.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 9,412.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

