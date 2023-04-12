VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 13th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

CSA traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $58.82. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $65.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

