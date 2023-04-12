Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.03

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Vinda International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
