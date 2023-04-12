Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLPNY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €21.30 ($23.15) to €21.50 ($23.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

