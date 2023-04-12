Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

VOR stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $331.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.67.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

