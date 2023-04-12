VRES Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.07 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $85.07 million and approximately $597.18 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00027984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,977.23 or 0.99942761 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03598612 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $687.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

