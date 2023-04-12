Wafra Inc. Buys Shares of 730,000 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,557,000. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

