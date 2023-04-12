Wafra Inc. Has $49.36 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

DHR stock opened at $249.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

