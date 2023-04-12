Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 4.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,638. The firm has a market cap of $405.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.