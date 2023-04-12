Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.