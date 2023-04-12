Wanchain Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $715,602.84 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00061853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,395,630 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

