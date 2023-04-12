Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.21. 26,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 239,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPCA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the third quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

