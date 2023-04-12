Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRTBY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Danske upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -149.93%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

