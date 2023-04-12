Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 68,811 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 393.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,811 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.21% of Xperi worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 389.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

