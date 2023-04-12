Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.