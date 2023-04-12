Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 1,851,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 1,017,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

