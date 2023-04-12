Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $797,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EMR opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

