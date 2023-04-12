Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRG. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $606,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seritage Growth Properties

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 283,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,549,636.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,456,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,953 shares of company stock worth $5,082,217. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

