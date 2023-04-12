Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,621,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

