Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 699,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 82.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 453,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,212 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Dropbox Price Performance

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $346,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,583,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $346,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,108,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,583,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 534,780 shares of company stock worth $11,630,170. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

