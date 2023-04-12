Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Harmonic Stock Up 0.1 %

HLIT opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.