Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 4,152 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 784,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,476 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

