Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Garmin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Garmin by 48.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

