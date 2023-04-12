WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Position in Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,470 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Sonic Foundry were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS SOFO opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Sonic Foundry, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry ( OTCMKTS:SOFO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 266.46% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sonic Foundry, Inc engages in the provision of video capture, management, and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.