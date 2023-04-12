Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 15,911 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

