Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 6,332 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $338.31 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.