Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 353.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,189 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

BSTZ stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

