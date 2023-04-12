Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

