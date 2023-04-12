Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,147 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $315.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

