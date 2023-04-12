Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

UNP opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.