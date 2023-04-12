WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. 2,049,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,712. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $60.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

