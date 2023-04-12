WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 193,533 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,533 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,272,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after acquiring an additional 394,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

AOR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,710. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

