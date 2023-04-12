WestEnd Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.32. The stock had a trading volume of 687,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

