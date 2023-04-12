WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 26,515 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,515 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

