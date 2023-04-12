Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading 6% Higher

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Western Energy Services Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company engaged in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment consists of well servicing rigs and the renting of oilfield equipment.

