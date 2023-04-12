Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,470 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $354,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Shopify by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of SHOP traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,826,920. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

