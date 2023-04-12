Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $152,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,450. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $44.21.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

